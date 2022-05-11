Barack Obama: Friend or enemy to freedom to the World?

I voted for Barack Obama. And celebrated the historic event of a Black man becoming President of the United States of America. Although Obama is biracial with his biological mother being White and his biological father being a Black African, he identifies as Black.

Being neither a Democrat nor a Republican, I stand on the side of freedom, equality, civil liberties, and justice. Being an empathic bleeding heart, I stand up for underdogs, the voiceless, and the persecuted.

I followed the news about the polices Obama made and changed while in the Oval office. And eventually, I came to question whether he loved or hated democracy. Confusion tugged at my mind. I came to believe that Obama did more harm than good.

Why the unprecedented spending during his first four years with a new record for debt? Why the auto industry “bailout” in 2008?

PBS’ Frontline program reported on “one of the greatest and most shameful failings of the Obama administration: the lack of even a single arrest or prosecution of any senior Wall Street banker for the systemic fraud that precipitated the 2008 financial crisis: a crisis from which millions of people around the world are still suffering. What this program particularly demonstrated was that the Obama justice department, in particular the Chief of its Criminal Division, Lanny Breuer, never even tried to hold the high-level criminals accountable.” Visit here

What happened to Obama’s promise of peace?

“U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction. He launched airstrikes or military raids in at least seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.” Visit here.

Read “Divider-in-Chief: The Fraud of Hope and Change,” a 2012 book. “When Barack Obama ran for president four years ago, he promised hope and change for America and to unite the country. But as Kate Obenshain reveals in Divider-in-Chief, Obama has done exactly the opposite—as a result, America has become a nation of even greater polarization, the land of no compromise, and the home of disillusionment.”

“How Obama Betrayed America…And No One Is Holding Him Accountable,” a 2013 book by David Horowitz. “Lying about the reasons that an ambassador and three other Americans were murdered in Benghazi on 9/11/12—jihadi terror, not some trivial internet video was to blame—is only one of many indications that Barack Obama does not take the threats facing America seriously, and indeed, may think that the U.S. is so guilty for past transgressions that it deserves to be chastened on the world stage.”

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama,” a 2018 book, Matthew Souders (Editor). “Compiles 200 inconvenient truths about Obama’s presidency–the facts that define his legacy: His real record on the economy; the disaster that is Obamacare; his shocking abuses of taxpayer dollars; his bitterly divisive style of governing; his shameless usurping of the Constitution; his many scandals and cover-ups; his policy failures at home and abroad; the unprecedented expansion of government power… and more.”

Why would a leader want power to turn off the Internet in the US on home computers of citizens? “A new executive order addresses how the country deals with the Internet during natural disasters and security emergencies, but it also puts a lot of power in the government’s hands,” according to a 2012 article. Visit here.

I have not read Obama’s book “A Promised Land” – and I don’t intend to read it due to my disillusion. “Often, a person who is a wolf with sheep’s clothing is someone who loves to be in power. They will always try their best to be in power by whatever means possible. To attain more power, they will use their current role to enact it.” Visit

And by the way, I am neither a fan of Donald Trump, George Bush nor Bill or Hillary Clinton. I am a fan of truth and justice; freedom and civil liberties; and equality for all.

Yes, like many, I have come to believe that Barack Obama is the puppeteer pulling the strings behind the curtain of the Joe Biden administration. Why does Obama want to destroy democracy and capitalism? He is a member of the Great Reset (aka New World Order). That’s why.

The New World Order is a merger of all the nations into one totalitarian government under the United Nations (with no elected officials) and with a one-world digital currency banking system; a one-world food supply; a one-world healthcare system; and where “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy,” a slogan by Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum.

Barack Obama is an enemy of freedom and civil liberties.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in USA.