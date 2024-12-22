Barbados: 54 Flights Land at Grantley Adams Intl on Record-Breaking Day

The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) has reached a significant milestone in its history. Minister of Tourism Ian Gooding-Edghill said Saturday was one of the busiest days at the airport in its history.

“The Grantley Adams International Airport is projected to have 2.3 million passengers by the end of this calendar year. This is certainly up from the 2019 figure, which I’m advised was 2.29 million,” he said, stressing that the island was experiencing a boom in tourism.

He said 8 000 visitors travelled to Barbados in a single day. Of that figure, 2 200 were air to sea transfers while the other 5 800 were stay over visitors.

“”The Grantley Adams International Airport has had one of its busiest days certainly in its history. I’ve been advised that there are 54 flights arriving today. We have 15 wide bodies, 15 narrow bodies and 24 regional flights coming into Grantley Adams International Airport… What this tells you is that the growth we are looking for and achieving speaks volumes.”