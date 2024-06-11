Barbados’ Black Knight Bikers Empower Youth Through Mentorship

Black Knight Bikers Continue to Impact Youth in Barbados

The Black Knight Bikers (BKB) continue to make significant strides in the lives of young people across Barbados. Known for their advocacy against bullying in schools and society, the BKB has expanded their efforts to educate primary school students on the do’s and don’ts of biking. On Friday June 7th 2024 , the club awarded fourteen students of The Milton Lynch Primary School for their outstanding participation in a comprehensive mentorship program that spanned several weeks.

The mentorship program, spearheaded by BKB President Fabian Reeves along with school counselors , aimed to instill valuable life lessons in the young participants. “Our goal was to go beyond just teaching biking skills,” said Reeves. “We wanted to impart important values such as discipline, respect, and dedication, which are crucial not only for safe biking but also for their overall personal development.”

The program covered a variety of topics, starting with the basics of biking safety. Students learned about the importance of wearing helmets, understanding traffic signals, and maintaining their bikes. The BKB members emphasized the significance of being responsible bikers, highlighting how these practices contribute to their safety and the safety of others on the road.

In addition to biking safety, the program also addressed broader themes of personal growth and character building. The children were taught the importance of discipline in their daily routines, respect for their peers and elders, and the dedication needed to pursue their goals. Through interactive sessions and practical demonstrations, the students were engaged and motivated to apply these principles in their lives.

One of the highlights of the program was the interactive sessions where students got to engage with the bikers, asking questions and sharing their thoughts. These sessions created an open and supportive environment, allowing the children to express themselves freely and build confidence. The bikers, in turn, shared their personal stories and experiences, providing relatable examples of overcoming challenges and achieving success.

At the award ceremony, the students received trophies of participation, recognizing their commitment and enthusiasm throughout the program. President Reeves expressed his pride in the students’ progress and reaffirmed the club’s dedication to continuing such initiatives. “We are incredibly proud of these young individuals,” he said. “Their eagerness to learn and grow is inspiring, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

The mentorship program has been well-received by the community, with parents and teachers praising the positive impact on the students. The BKB plans to expand the program to more schools in the future, ensuring that more young people benefit from their guidance and support. They have already visited a number of other schools and will be awarding other students during this year.

About Black Knight Bikers:

Black Knight Bikers is a community-oriented biking club in Barbados dedicated to promoting safe biking practices, advocating against bullying, and fostering personal development among young people. Through various programs and initiatives, they aim to make a positive difference in the lives of the youth.