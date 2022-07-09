Barbados defeats St Vincent and the Grenadines in Series opener

Barbados defeats SVG in Series opener

Friday night July 08, 2022 at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Barbados took a 1-nil Series lead over St. Vincent and the Grenadines courtesy a 48-32 victory. The quarter scores were 14 – 5, 25 – 14, 34 – 23, and 48 – 32; all in favour of Barbados.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, goal-shoot Maryann Frederick netted 26 from 34 attempts, while goal-attack Shellisa Davis scored 6 from 10 attempts.

For Barbados, goal-shoot Shonica Warren scored 24 from 27 attempts, in the first, second, and third quarters before she was substituted. Substitute goal-shoot Faye Sealey scored 13 from 14 attempts, while goal-attack Brianna Holder scored 11 from 15.

Games two and three are scheduled for Saturday July 09, and Sunday July 10, 2022 at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium. The two teams are using the Invitational Netball Series preparations for upcoming engagements. Barbados is preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the World Netball Qualifiers in Jamaica in which St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate.