Barbados dengue fever outbreak confirmed by the Islands Health Ministry

Barbados’ Ministry of Health and Wellness has verified a dengue disease outbreak.

Dr Kenneth George, Chief Medical Officer, revealed that the threshold was surpassed at the end of September, when 518 cases were registered compared to 241 instances in the same period in 2022. A case of dengue fever is classified as both suspected and confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In September, 28 of the 40 confirmed dengue cases for the year were registered.

“These recent increases indicate that a dengue fever outbreak will begin in Barbados in September 2023.” In 2022, there were no confirmed cases, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) also reported outbreaks of dengue virus serotype 2 in Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Eastern Caribbean, with several hospitalizations. Rising cases have also been reported throughout the OECS, including Grenada. According to the World Health Organization, increasing cases of mosquito-borne disease are likely in Europe, the United States of America, and Africa as a result of climate change (warmer, wetter, and less dependable weather).

Dengue fever is a febrile sickness spread by mosquitos that is caused by infection with one of the four known dengue serotypes. It is endemic in Barbados, with outbreaks occurring on occasion.

Furthermore, Dr. George encouraged anyone with an inexplicable fever or any of the other symptoms listed above to seek medical assistance. For dengue fever to be confirmed, a blood test will be required.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, the Ministry of Health and Wellness would base its fogging campaign on the area of reported suspected and confirmed dengue cases. He also urged that any anomalous increases in mosquito sightings be reported to the nearest polyclinic’s environmental health department. There have been no deaths from dengue fever to yet.

