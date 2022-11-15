Barbados government suspends UK poultry imports temporarily

Barbados has temporarily suspended the importation of live birds, poultry, and poultry products from the United Kingdom (UK).

Dr. Mark Trotman, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Veterinary Services, has issued a ban on poultry and poultry products from the United Kingdom due to confirmed outbreaks of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as “bird flu.”

Although there have been no human cases of the outbreak, this virus has the potential to infect humans, as stated by Dr. Trotman. As with the vast majority of diseases that are absent from this region, the best protection is to strengthen quarantine measures,” he stated, adding that these will be implemented immediately. The following are:

Personal (passenger) imports of fresh or cooked poultry products are also restricted, with the exception of fully-cooked products in hermetically sealed packages. No further permits or licences will be issued for the importation of the restricted items, effective immediately. Permits issued prior to October 31, 2022, will be honoured. Only fully cooked, hermetically sealed (tin) poultry products will be permitted. Dr. Trotman added that these restrictions do not apply to commercial imports of poultry products that have been processed to ensure the destruction of the avian influenza virus and are accompanied by an official veterinary export health certificate. These items include:

(Heat-treated) processed egg and poultry meat products Heat-treated poultry meat packaged in an airtight container. Dry pet food extruded and coated with ingredients after extrusion; Meat-and-bone meal, blood meal, feather meal, and poultry oil manufactured; Feathers and down washed and steamed-dried from poultry and other birds.

The Veterinary Services will continue to monitor the progression of this disease and provide any necessary updates to the public.

Source : BGIS