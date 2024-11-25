Barbados Honors PM Modi with Highest National Award

National Independence Honour For India’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Shri Narendra Modi, will be conferred with Barbados’ highest national honour – the Honorary Freedom of Barbados.

This award will be presented at a formal Ceremony and Parade on the 58th Anniversary of Barbados’ Independence and the Third Anniversary of the transition to republican status on November 30, 2024, at Kensington Oval, President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael, starting at 8:00 a.m.

The Government of Barbados will honour President Modi in recognition of the compassion and humanity which he showed to Barbadians during their darkest hour.

His strategic leadership and urgent action taken to assist Barbados with Covishield vaccines that changed the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and minimised its social and economic impacts on island remains forever etched in our hearts.