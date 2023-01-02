Barbados increases fines and penalties for gun-related crimes

Tougher fines and punishments for gun-related crimes in Barbados

Barbados, which had more murders than the previous year, has instituted harsher fines and penalties for gun-related crimes with the implementation of the Firearms Amendment Act 2022 on Sunday.

Barbados had 32 murders in 2021, but that number was surpassed last year, with authorities acknowledging that in November of last year, 38 murders were recorded.

A government statement said that under Section 29(2) of the Act, “a person who aids, abets, counsels or procures another or conspires with another to commit an offence under this Act, is guilty of an offence and is liable to the same punishment as is provided for that offence”.

Section 30 specifies the penalties for violations of legislation. It states that a convicted person could face a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison for a first offence, and a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for a second offence.

“In the case of a first-time offender, the court may impose a fine of BDS$100,000 in addition to the term of imprisonment. In addition, the judge has the authority to vary the mandatory sentence for first-time offenders under certain conditions and in exceptional circumstances.”

Source : CMC