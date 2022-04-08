Barbados is ready to transform Tourism

Who’s ready to transform tourism? Barbados was ready for it at the just-finished World Travel Market in Sao Paulo, Brazil

” We are serious about taking the steps necessary to capitalize on our direct airlift between Barbados and Panama City” was the message at WTM by the Barbados delegation.

With Panama-based COPA Airlines connecting Barbados with Central and South America and the rest of the Star Alliance global network, new horizons are opening up for this newly formed Caribbean Republic.

We are committed to ensuring that our destination is prepared to welcome Latin Americans by taking the steps necessary to prepare for success in this market, said Jens Thraenhart, CEO of Barbados Tourism.

Barbados was well represented in Brasil! The Barbados Ambassador to Brasil, Tonika Sealy-Thompson, joined the delegation to lend the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to the efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to promote Barbados effectively in Latin America.

Ambassador Sealy-Thompson is based in Brasilia and asserted the importance of Barbados being represented in Brasil, citing the strong historical connections between the two nations.

The Barbados delegation was led by Sen. the Hon Minister Lisa Cummins.

The Barbados Delegation at WTM Latin America included:

Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport

Donna Cadogan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport

Shelly Williams, Chair of the Board of Directors of the BTMI

Jens Thraenhart, CEO of the BTMI

Corey Garrett, Director for the Caribbean and Latin America

Jennifer Braithwaite, Senior Business Development Officer

Aprille Thomas, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager

TeamTourism has been the center of attention with its unique ‘Rum Shop’ booth. New and familiar partners passed by to hear all that’s new in Barbados over the past 2 years.

Heritage has been a major focus of the Barbados messages in Brazil as the island nation is continuing to spread the word of Barbados across Latin America!

They say there’s a Bajan everywhere! Jonathan Hull, who was heading up World Travel Market WTM LATAM, was born in Barbados.