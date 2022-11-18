Barbados leads the charge on climate disaster financing

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

Leaders of developing countries frequently argued at the UN climate summit in Egypt that it is unfair to expect them to pay for the expenses of rebuilding after catastrophic weather disasters in a warming world, invest in cleaner industry, and pay considerably higher interest rates on loans than wealthier countries.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados has proposed a scheme that will significantly alter how development lending operates. Additionally, it gives voice to developing countries that are grappling with mounting debt due to climate devastation.

In a harsh speech, Mottley claimed that “we were the ones whose blood, sweat, and tears financed the Industrial Revolution.” Are we now going to have to pay the price for those greenhouse emissions from the Industrial Revolution in double jeopardy?

In developing nations, debt has been increasing and depleting resources for clean energy, health care, and education. Extreme hurricanes are mostly to blame for the rise in debt in some Caribbean nations, according to a recent essay by Mottley. The plan would make it simpler for nations in the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, and Asia to obtain funding for bolstering their climate defences and delaying debt payments in the event of calamities.

Here is a look at the Barbados proposal, often known as the Bridgetown Initiative after the capital of the island nation. Advocates claim that it might open the door to $1 trillion in climate financing.

THE GREAT IDEA

The strategy calls for unique loan provisions that permit payment suspension in the event of a pandemic or natural disaster in a nation. Millions of funds would be immediately made available for use by the government in relief and reconstruction. Such provisions have been pioneered by Barbados, which last month issued its first sovereign bond with one that permits payments to creditors to be postponed for up to two years in the event that the nation suffers from a “pre-defined natural disaster.”

The proposal calls on international development banks like the World Bank to increase their loans. After the Second World War, the bank and its sibling organisation, the International Monetary Fund, were established with the goal of funding reconstruction and eliminating poverty. The institutions are designed to give wealthy nations like the United States and Germany authority. But the World Bank in particular has come under fire for being excessively cautious when making loans. The Barbados plan would alter risk assessments, which would significantly cut interest rates.

Another suggestion is to create a Climate Mitigation Trust backed by $500 billion in Special Drawing Rights, which are contributions made by IMF member nations that can be withdrawn during times of crisis. According to Avinash Persaud, Mottley’s special envoy for climate change, much of it is kept by nations that don’t need it. A further $500 billion might be borrowed from the private sector and lent to the trust at cheap interest rates for use in large-scale infrastructure projects for climate mitigation. According to the plan’s creators, this may unlock up to $5 trillion in private financing.

Other ideas include a tax on the extraction of fossil fuels or a global carbon border tax.

CREDITWORTHY

The main issue addressed by Mottley’s idea is that poorer countries have to pay substantially higher borrowing costs.

According to Mottley, rates for countries in the so-called Global South are between 12 and 14 percent when they borrow money, compared to 1 to 4 percent for the majority of wealthier nations.

You start to notice the disparity, according to Mottley. The system is ineffective.

She claimed that the victorious Allies of World War II agreed to cap Germany’s debt payments so that it could recover. The last of Britain’s debt from the First World War was only fully repaid in 2014.

As for the poor countries, Mottley explained, “We are just stating that we also need the space to be able to finance our development in the case of climate. Four fifths of the world’s output of greenhouse gases come from wealthy countries.

A number of the Bridgetown Initiative’s concepts have also been presented by African finance ministers, according to Hanan Morsy, head economist at the UN Economic Commission for Africa. He drew attention to another another financial injustice: Only 1% of the $500 billion green bond market, which helps finance environmental projects, goes to Africa.

LUXURY NATIONS

Mottley originally presented her concept at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, a year ago. She and Persaud gathered economists, professors, and civil society organisations to work on it throughout the summer.

She claimed that her ideas are now gaining ground.

The first head of state from a wealthy nation to lend support was French President Emmanuel Macron.

In an address at the COP27 opening, Macron stated, “We need a tremendous financial shock of concessional finance.” He declared, “We must reform the regulations, the regulations of our big international banks, the development banks, the IMF and the World Bank.” “We are eagerly awaiting the next COP.”

By the time the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund conduct their annual meetings in the spring of 2023, “a group of enlightened minds at the highest level” has been established to endorse Mottley’s proposal.

The staid international financial system, created for a different era, may be on the verge of revolution, led by those who are on the front lines, as climate-amped disasters ratchet up the agony.

Germany, the fourth-largest stakeholder in the World Bank, has been one of the proponents of “fundamental change,” including “improved terms for lending on climate.” Multilateral development banks, according to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, must “evolve” and go beyond their traditional task of eradicating poverty in order to address the climate crisis and other intricate global problems.

Source : AP