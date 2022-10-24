Barbados: MP Neil Rowe, accused of rape, granted $10,000 bail

MP Neil Rowe granted $10, 000 bail

Neil Rowe, a representative for St. Michael North West appeared at the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he was not obliged to enter a plea to an indictable charge of rape.

The accused made an appearance before Magistrate Deidre McKenna while being represented by attorneys at law Roger Forde K.C. and Safiya Moore. On September 18, he is believed to have committed the crime.

Acting Inspector Peter Barrow saw no issues with Rowe’s request for a $10,000 bond with one surety.

He has been scheduled to return to court on January 30, 2023.

Source : Barbados Today