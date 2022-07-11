Barbados netball team sweeps the invitational netball series

Bajan Gems sweeps Invitational Netball Series

Barbados won the third and final match in the Invitational Mini-Series against St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday night July 10, 2022, at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium. Both teams threw everything at each other, with Barbados making numerous substitutions in an effort to nullify the Vincentian game plan.

On the other hand, the Vincentians had numerous injuries, and many of the players took to the court nursing one injury or another.

St. Vincent And the Grenadines won the first quarter 13 – 12, with the Bajan Gems rallying to win the second 31 – 23, the third 41 – 38, and the fourth 55 – 46 in a pulsating game.

For the Bajan Gems, Faye Sealy who played first as goal-keep, returned in the goal-shoot position, scored 13 out of 16 attempts, goal-attack Latonia Blackman scored 15 of 17 attempts, goal-shoot Shonica Wharton scored 26 of 30 attempts, and Brianna Holder 1 of 2 attempts.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, goal-shoot Mary-Ann Frederick netted 40 out of 47 attempts, and goal-attack Kimesha Antoine 6 of 7 attempts.

Barbados won all three matches; 48 – 32 the first on Friday night, the second 57 – 44 on Saturday night, and the third 55 – 46 on Sunday night, winning the Mini-Invitational series 3-nil.