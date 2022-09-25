Barbados Police search for missing 13-year-old boy Kaleb Cenac

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the General Public, in locating a missing boy.

Missing is Kaleb Cenac, 13 years, of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael. He was reported missing by his Mother, Lasaunta Cenac, of the said address who last saw him at about 6 pm on Friday 23rd September 2022, when he left home.

He is 5 feet tall, slim, brown complexion, has small ears, a small nose and speaks with a Barbadian accent. His clothing is unknown.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Kaleb Cenac, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.