Barbados removes all COVID-19 travel restrictions

Travelling to Barbados is now just as it was before the pandemic. The island has officially lifted all of its travel health restrictions, the destination announced this week.

That means there are no more testing requirements for visiting Barbados, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

And it also means no proof of vaccination is required, either.

Barbados said the wearing of masks “generally will now be optional.”

Masks are only still mandatory for people working in healthcare, hospitals, public transportation and the like.

“This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbados Tourism Minister Lisa Cummins. “We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year, and into early 2023.”

The move officially took effect Sept. 23.