Barbados role in regional air carrier will be important but not dominant

Barbados will not take a leading role in the new regional airline, as it did with LIAT 1974 Limited, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Gonsalves said Barbados isn’t seeking to be the largest shareholder or to have a dominant position, but the island will play a significant role.

“In our part of the world, Barbados is the most developed tourism island, with all the regional organizations, embassies, etc. In other words, Barbados is a natural connecting point if you are looking to make international connections”.

Gonsalves says all of us will have to bear the burden to get something back, not LIAT, but something similar, and that’s why the study is needed.

“On Friday, I followed up with PM Browne because Antigua was supposed to get the names of all the aviation experts we have used over the years. Based on the specific requirements, one of them can be used to conduct the study”.

“In addition, I spoke with Isaac Solomon, CDB‘s vice president of operations, and his team about drafting terms of reference”.

It is imperative to have a clear idea of the numbers. How much it would cost to get it operating. How it should be structured and where the funding would come from, Gonsalves stated while speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand Programme.