Barbados Set to Revitalize West Indian Sea Island Cotton

Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir announced Friday that Barbados will revive West Indian Sea Island Cotton, one of its oldest cash crops, with a government-private partnership. The strategy calls for harvesting in February and March.

Weir requested that the private sector manage the project so taxpayers and the government don’t have to pay for the reformed industry.

Weir stated to Barbados TODAY that he met with the Caribbean Sea Island Cotton entity to develop a cotton plan. The plan involves starting with 50 acres of cotton, which they have already done, and then increasing the number to 50-100 acres. He plans to meet with them next week. But government cannot drive cotton. People misinterpret Barbados culture. The government facilitates these. Cotton is lucrative. I must encourage ginnery operators and cotton industry professionals to manage the project, while providing financial and technical support.

“That is the conversation we are having. After BAMC [Barbados Agricultural Management Company] was privatised, the private owners sought to grow more sugarcane on the land the BAMC would have planted in cotton. So, now my job is to increase cotton production with our partners and stakeholders.”

He highlighted that he now has to bring stakeholders to the table and persuade them to own the industry while the government supports them.

The minister said, “I am very disappointed with the way the cotton is being handled; that is why I am taking a deliberate intervention; and I will seek to rebuild the entire cotton industry. It needs ownership. I’m not burdening taxpayers or the government with cotton. We will help it like other agricultural areas.”

In response to industry issues, he claimed private estates no longer plant cotton because it is difficult to manage. Another issue is finding crop harvesters, he said.

Barbados is perfect for cultivating West Indian Sea Island Cotton (gossypium barbadense) due to its climate, soil, and location. Due to its length, robustness, and silkiness, the variety is the highest grade.