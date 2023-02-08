Barbados to combat loud noises associated with kite flying

The government of Barbados has put forward a bill to the Parliament that would give a fixed fine of BDS$500 (One BDS$ is equal to US$0.50 cents) to anyone who is caught flying a kite with an object that makes noise, especially at night.

Attorney General Dale Marshall, who proposed a change to the Minor Offences Act, said that most Barbadians enjoy flying kites, but the problem of loud kites being flown late at night needs to be fixed.

The law also says that anyone who flies or makes someone else fly a noisy kite between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. (local time) is breaking the law and will have to pay a fixed penalty of BDS$500 if they are found guilty.

“In recent years, what used to be fun, entertaining, and relaxing for us has become a constant problem for many Barbadians. People have been making kites and flying them at night over people’s homes for a long time. These kites, called “bulls,” make a loud and annoying noise.

He said that some people might say that attitudes toward the sport have changed since the past, but it was clear to most Barbadians that the loud noises heard at night had become a nuisance and a burden to many.

“I’m not going to argue that Barbadians’ views on things have changed, but it is a fact that some people have to deal with the loudest noises all night long, which makes it hard for them to sleep… it makes it hard for them to do normal things and hurts their health.”

Marshall said that the amendment is only meant to stop kites from making noise at night and that it shouldn’t be seen as an attack on the island’s history.

“This government, of which we are all a part, has no intention of getting rid of a great part of Barbados’ history and culture. What we do care about is making sure that our society works in a way that keeps things in balance… People have the right to enjoy their heritage and build on it, but this must be done in a way that doesn’t violate anyone’s rights.

The Attorney General said that the government, which controls all 30 seats in Parliament, would soon introduce laws to punish property owners who don’t clean their land, which is often a health hazard.

He said that the current government plans to deal with a number of “minor” problems that Barbadians have been talking about for a long time.

“We are finishing up the work on the law that is meant to force people to clean up their own properties. You might say, ‘This is my property, so you don’t have to come in and tell me what to do.’ But if you don’t keep your property clean, it can make other people sick and make your place look bad.

Source : CMC