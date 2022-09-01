Barbados to host first ever AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum

In preparation for hosting the first AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ATIF2022), Barbados welcomed its first direct Ethiopian Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria.
From September 1-3, 2022, the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados will host ACTIF2022.
To facilitate delegates planning to attend, Ethiopian Airlines has provided a direct chartered return flight between Africa and Barbados.
The flight arrived at Grantley Adams International Airport around 10:30 am Wednesday with 103 passengers, including conference delegates and over 20 media personnel.
There are more than 1,000 people registered for the three-day conference.
It is expected that officials will discuss the possibility of regular direct flights from Lagos to Bridgetown during the conference between September 1 and 3.
