Barbados to host first ever AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum

In preparation for hosting the first AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ATIF2022), Barbados welcomed its first direct Ethiopian Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria.

From September 1-3, 2022, the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados will host ACTIF2022.

To facilitate delegates planning to attend, Ethiopian Airlines has provided a direct chartered return flight between Africa and Barbados.

The flight arrived at Grantley Adams International Airport around 10:30 am Wednesday with 103 passengers, including conference delegates and over 20 media personnel.

There are more than 1,000 people registered for the three-day conference.

It is expected that officials will discuss the possibility of regular direct flights from Lagos to Bridgetown during the conference between September 1 and 3.