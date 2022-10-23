Barbados, T&T, and Jamaica will compete in Netball World Cup 2023

Three Caribbean nations will compete at the Netball World Cup in South Africa after claiming the top three positions at the regional qualifying tournament held in Jamaica.

In 2023, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and Jamaica will participate in an international competition.

The final round of Netball World Cup Regional Qualifying matches were played on Saturday at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica. St. Vincent and the Grenadines finished third with 10 points from 5 wins and 2 losses, behind second-placed Barbados with 12 points from 6 wins and 1 loss, and Trinidad and Tobago with 14 points from 7 wins.

Inaugurated in 1963, the Netball World Cup is a quadrennial international netball world championship organised by World Netball.