Barbados opened its campaign with a 5-0 victory over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday at the Wildey Turf Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rianna Cyrus completed her hat-trick on a free kick from Stevenson just before halftime, at 45+2.

The defense played well in its home opener, allowing no shots on goal to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kamilla Burke made a crucial save outside the box in the last minutes to keep the clean sheet.

