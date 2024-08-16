Barrouallie Farmer Charged with Assault, Theft of Govt Property

On August 14, 2024, Police arrested and charged Watson Keil, a 33-year-old Farmer of Barrouallie with the offence of Assault.

According to reports, Keil was charged with the theft of one (1) Black Samsung Tablet valued at $433.60ECC, The property of the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The offense was committed on August 2, 2024 in Barrouallie.

Additionally, the accused allegedly assaulted a 42-year-old Domestic also from Barrouallie, by hitting her on the right side of her head with a bottle causing Actual Bodily Harm. The offence was committed on August 5, 2024, in Barrouallie.

Keil appeared before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on Augus 14, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2000.00ECC, with one surety for the offence of Damaged to property and he was also granted self-bail in the sum of $2000.00ECC for the offence of theft.

Keil is expected to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on October 9, 2024 to answer the charges.