Barrouallie fisheries cooperative holds inaugural awards ceremony

On Saturday, November 12, the Barrouallie fisheries co-operative held its inaugural awards ceremony at the Barrouallie learning resource center.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Caesar encouraged all SVG co-operatives to join the National Food Production Revolution and praised the co-operative for its participation in fisheries expansion.

The Co-operative currently leases the Barrouallie Fisheries Center from the government and also operates a gas station.

Members of the co-operative are part of the government and KCCU-led fleet expansion program.

At the ceremony, the chief fisheries officer was honored for her dedication to fisheries, as was Mr. Vibert Pierre, President of the Co-op.

Mr. George Frederick provided the evening’s entertainment by singing “A Whaler.”

Area representative Orando Brewster and other cooperative representatives also attended the awards ceremony.