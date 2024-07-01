Barrouallie Labourer Faces Five Counts of Deception in Court

Barrouallie Apprentice charged with five (5) counts of Deception

On October 16, 2024, police arrested and charged Teddie Isaacs, a 23-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie with five (5) counts of Deception.

Investigations revealed that the accused dishonestly obtained a total of $3,400.00 ECC from a 13-year-old student of Barrouallie, with the intention of permanently depriving her of it.

The offences were committed in Barrouallie between March 23, 2024, and March 27, 2024.

Isaacs appeared before the Layou Magistrate Court on October 17, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,500.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Barrouallie Magistrate Court for October 23, 2024.