The series of homicides that has plagued St. Vincent (SVG) since September 29th shows no signs of diminishing, with the most recent incident occurring on Friday, when an adult male from the Western town of Barrouallie, St Vincent was fatally stabbed.

The individual has been identified as Jeffron Norton. The recent homicide elevates the death toll on the South Caribbean nation to 38 for the year 2024.

Last Thursday(10th October), skeletal remains identified as belonging to a John Doe were unearthed in the Spring Village Mountains.

Homicides Since September 29th.

On Saturday, October 5, Martin “Jahson” James shot and killed in Villa.

Raymond Devon Holder, a 49-year-old, was discovered in a pool of blood at a house in Burgin/Mahoe, Lowmans Leeward, on Thursday, October 3rd.

Near the side of the road in Gibson Corner, on Wednesday, October 2nd, the body of Javier Dre’shan Tristian Browne, a 21-year-old resident of Chateaubelair, was discovered with a bullet wound to the head.

The dead body of Matthew Da Souza, who was 13 years old and from Fair Hall, was found on the beach in Sion Hill Bay on September 30, 2024.

On Friday, September 27, Stanran Stapleton, originally from Rose Hall, was fatally shot in Petit Bordel.

Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the body of Othnell Lavia, a farmer from Petit Bordel, 37 years old, was found with several gunshot wounds.

On the evening of September 29th, Elijah Crease, a 34-year-old from Calliaqua, died as a result of a stabbing incident.

The island recorded 55 homicides in 2023.