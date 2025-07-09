Police Launch Homicide Investigation Following Fatal Shooting in Upper Kingstown

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred earlier today at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) Headquarters on Granby Street, Upper Kingstown.

According to preliminary reports, at approximately 12:35 p.m., Shernard Gloster, 47 years of Keartons, Barrouallie, visited the KCCU office to conduct business.

During his visit, an altercation occurred between Gloster and an on-duty security guard, resulting in Gloster being fatally shot.

Police were alerted and responded promptly to the scene. The Crime Scene Investigations Unit processed the area and recovered several items of evidential value. Gloster was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday, July 10, 2025, to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) is leading the investigation. The police extend heartfelt condolences to Mr. Gloster’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the RSVGPF promptly.