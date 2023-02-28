Barrouallie: Mason & Electrician on grievous bodily harm charge

On 27.02.23, Police arrested and charged Jayon Cuffy, 38 years Mason of Barrouallie with the offence of Grievous Bodily Harm.

The defendant is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on a 43-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie by setting him on fire at Barrouallie at about 12:00 pm on 04.02.23.

The accused is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Electrician accused of Grievous Bodily Harm and Assault

Sylvannus Williams, a 38-year-old Electrician of Barrouallie was arrested and charged on 27.02.23 with the offences of Grievous Bodily Harm and Assault.

Williams is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on a 32-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie by striking him on his face with his hands. The accused was further charged with assaulting the Labourer by raising a cutlass at his head. The incidents occurred at Barrouallie at about 6:00 pm on 10.10.22.

Williams is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF