Barrouallie Teen Charged with Burglary

Police Charge Barrouallie Man with Keartons Hill Burglary

On May 16, 2024, Police arrested and charged Jonathan Browne, an 18-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie, with the offence of Burglary.

Browne is accused of unlawfully entering the dwelling house of a 30-year-old Labourer of the same address, as a trespasser and stealing a quantity of accessories and cash, with the value currently unknown. The incident occurred at Keartons Hill on May 11, 2024.

Jonathan Browne pleaded guilty to the offence on May 17, 2024. The matter was adjourned to May 29, 2024 for sentencing.