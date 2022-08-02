The Basil Charles Education Foundation announced its scholarship awardees at a ceremony earlier today (Tuesday, August 2nd).

Ten students will receive assistance in their educational endeavours this year.

Five students were awarded full-time scholarships while an additional five were awarded Bursaries.

The scholarship awardees are Jade Williams, Ciana Nelson, Curtly Peters, Claron Jr Campbell and Jordel Stowe.

The Bursary awardees are Kayleah Beache, Nathaniel Medica, Cyril Jr Prescott, Cornelius Prescott, Cornelius Reece and Fredel Small.

The Bursary and Scholarship Founder, Basil Charles said there are many success stories from students who were awardees of the programme.

Charles urged the students “to take the scholarship seriously” and pledged his continued support to assist those in need.

The foundation was established in 1996.