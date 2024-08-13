Basil Charles Foundation to Host Record Scholarship Award Ceremony

The Basil Charles Educational Foundation will hold its annual scholarship award ceremony at Basil at Villa on August 15th at 10:00 am.

This year, the foundation will be granting a record number of awards, including 11 full-time scholarships and 8 bursaries.

With these additions, the total number of current full-time scholarship students supported by the foundation will reach an impressive 70.

The Basil Charles Educational Foundation was founded with a vision to make quality education accessible to deserving students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through their unique need-based scholarship program, we bridge the gap between talent and financial constraints, empowering young minds to pursue their dreams and reach their fullest potential.

About the Basil Charles Educational Foundation:

The Basil Charles Educational Foundation, established in 1996 by Basil Charles, the visionary owner of Basil’s Bar, aims to provide educational opportunities and financial assistance to students from economically challenged backgrounds in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. With a commitment to need-based scholarships, mentoring, and support, the foundation has helped over 1700 students pursue their academic aspirations.