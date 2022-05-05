While Vincentians were glued to their televisions and radios to see and hear the Opposition motion debated in Parliament, the session abruptly ended.

The live feed was cut, leaving many in the dark about what happened.

Apparently, a ‘Bat’ made its way into the chambers and left excrement on the speaker’s desk as well as the order paper.

The St Vincent Times was also told that the creature excreted on the speaker’s robe.

The legislature has been suspended. There will now be a more intense debate for a new parliament.

Histoplasmosis is a disease associated with the droppings of bats known as guano. The disease primarily affects the lungs and can be life-threatening, particularly to those with a weakened immune system.

It is transmitted when a person inhales spores from fungus that grow on bird and bat droppings.