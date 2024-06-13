BCSI to Host Breakfast Forum on Cricket’s Economic Impact Post World Cup

On Friday, June 21, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, the Barbados Coalition of Services Industries (BCSI) will host a breakfast forum titled “Beyond the Boundary: Cricket’s Economic Power Play Post World Cup” at the Hilton Barbados Resort. This event forms part of the BCSI Business Forum Series.

With the Caribbean set to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, this forum will provide a unique platform to explore the impact of such events on host economies and the economic costs and opportunities afforded by such monumental events. Our distinguished panel of experts have been carefully curated to give a wide and in-depth analysis, as they delve into the importance of major international cricket events to the region, from the tourism and investment to the socio-economic impacts, and the exposure of nations on the world stage.

Panelists for the forum include:

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies

The Hon. Chad Blackman, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment

Ambassador Noel Lynch, Chair of the National Organizing Committee in Barbados

Dr. Kerry Hall, Tourism Development Consultant

The forum will be moderated by Dr. David Ellis.

President of the BCSI, Ms. Amanda Reifer, emphasizes the importance of attending this forum, stating, “attending the BCSI breakfast forum is important because it provides a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into the economic power of cricket post ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Our esteemed panel of experts will share their knowledge and expertise, allowing attendees to understand and harness the untapped potential of this sport for business growth.

Additionally, the event offers a platform for networking and collaboration with industry leaders, opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships.”

For more information and to register for the event please click the following link https://bit.ly/3RgF5Jz , visit BCSI’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @BCSI246 or contact us via email at [email protected] or via telephone at 1 246 429 5357.