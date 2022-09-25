BDF Captain takes his own life at the Belize Central Prison

At about 10 am, prison guards found BDF Captain Damacio Coc motionless in his cell. Prison authorities confirm that the guards were on a routine check when they found that Captain Coc was unresponsive in his cell and appeared to have taken his life. The prison doctor was called to confirm his death.

The BDF was informed and a forensic team was called in. Coc was 33 years old and had been remanded on August 25th for breach of a restraining order. He was alone in his cell in the remand section at Tango 10.

He had been in prison for a month awaiting a bail hearing. Prison authorities say he was alive in his cell at the last routine check around 8:20 am.