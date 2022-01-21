Beache says Canadian travellers to SVG can still connect via Barbados

With the temporary suspension of Air Canada flights to SVG, Canadian travellers looking to vacation on the island this winter can still do so via Barbados.

The reminder to Canadian travel agents and their clients has come from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA).

In an interview with TravelWeek, Glenn Beache, CEO for the SVGTA, says:

“While the suspension of Air Canada’s direct flights from Toronto to St. Vincent is certainly disappointing, we want to remind Canadians that alternatives are available, including via Air Canada’s weekly direct service from Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL) to Barbados (BGI).”

Beache notes, upon arrival in Bridgetown, “it’s a quick 45-minute flight to Argyle International Airport, with lots of departure options available on regional airlines.”

The SVGTA CEO also told TravelWeek that resort options abound too, including the brand new five-star La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club St. Vincent. The new property opened in December 2021 with 19 guestrooms, three restaurants, several bars, a gym (with a squash court and sauna), a spa, and a tennis court. The hotel is also fully wheelchair accessible.

With St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated travellers must arrive with proof of vaccination, and a negative PCR test completed no more than 72 hours or three days before arrival. These travellers will not be retested during their stay, nor will they have to complete any mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Connectivity to the islands from Canada took a hit earlier this month with the news that Air Canada and ACV were temporarily suspending service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It was one of 14 sun destinations in ACV’s Jan. 6, 2022 announcement, impacted by weakened demand due to omicron and the Canadian government’s ramped-up travel restrictions.

