Beauty of Beauties! 6 to compete in Miss Easterval on Union Island

The Miss Easterval pageant, which will be held on Union Island on April 9, will include six contestants from five different Caribbean nations vying for the title of Miss Easterval 2023.

The Ashton Hardcourt will host the pageant, called “A Night of Elegance and exquisite taste,” starting at 8:00 p.m.

According to the organizers, the contenders are J’Nae Demming, Miss British Virgin Islands, Kishona Alexander, Miss Grenada, Mahalia Charles, Miss St. Lucia, Ofiesha Samuel, Miss St. Vincent, Simone Williams, Miss Barbados, and Kewanna Hackshaw, Miss Union Island.

Union Island Easterval takes place from April 2nd to April 10th.

During this annual Festival, the whole atmosphere of the Island is raised. The festival, which focuses on boat racing, sports, beach picnics, and parties, aims to rekindle interest in Union Island’s nautical traditions.