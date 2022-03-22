Beauty products valued at $4030 stolen from 69 year old

Police are investigating a report of Theft filed by a 69 years old unemployed resident of Redemption Sharpes against some unknown person(s).

According to the report, some unknown person(s) allegedly stole several beauty products and personal items valued at $4030.00 ECC. The items were stolen from the virtual complainant at Redemption Sharpes between 1.08.21 and 24.12.21.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or any police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.