BECKET receives Doctorate at UWI Five Islands graduation

Vincentian calypsonian Alston ‘BECKET’ Cyrus was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies.

Cyrus was conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer, at the graduation ceremony at the Five Islands campus in Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the university, Alston BECKET Cyrus is an “outstanding Caribbean soca/ragga-soca/calypso artist and composer.”

During his 47-year career, he has released 28 albums, numerous award-winning singles, a movie soundtrack for The Deep, and five compositions that have appeared on four American television programs, including “Full House” and “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”, and eight Road March titles, the UWI reported.

Cyrus is the only Vincentian to be honoured by the UWI in 2022.

The university noted that this year’s honorary graduands join a list of fewer than 500 people who have been honoured since 1985.