Beenie Man allegedly arrested in Ghana for evading COVID quarantine

It has come to light that Ghana’s security agencies picked up international dancehall icon Beenie man during his visit to the country.

According to reports, he had flouted health protocols after testing positive for the Covid-19 after assessment by authorities on his arrival in Ghana.

The Jamaican artist was billed to perform at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert but was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel immediately after touching down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to reports, he broke the directive by vacating the facility to appear on media platforms including the much-anticipated concert which saw a star-studded lineup sharing the same stage at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra.

After his round of activities within the country, Beenie Man is alleged to have been arrested return to the Ghana Immigration Service at the airport for his passport.

However, the issue has currently been handed to the Ghana Health Service under whose watch the dancehall artiste is said to have procured a fake clearance certificate to enable him to break protocol.

Security officials are said to be investigating this claim.