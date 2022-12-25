Beenie Man risks losing injured foot, cancels all upcoming shows

Beenie Man at risk of losing foot, cancels upcoming shows

Jamaican Dancehall superstar Beenie Man has canceled all of his future events after his doctor warned him he could lose his wounded foot.

In November, a cab struck with the artist’s bike in the Corporate Area, injuring his ankle. A source said the DJ was hospitalized and subsequently released.

Beenie Man’s orthopedic surgeon released a video to social media on Saturday explaining the singer’s injuries and what may happen if he didn’t let his foot heal correctly.

“He has a right ankle injury, therefore he should stay home and elevate the foot to avoid amputation. The doctor advised him not to travel far, especially by plane.

Beenie Man apologized to supporters.

“I regarded my sprain and cut as a joke. I went to England and Israel and made things worse, so I need to rest,” he remarked.

“Sorry to all my fans and promoters. He continued, “I can’t control this.”

Sim Simma was set to play in Grenada.

Dancehall superstar Beenie Man has cancelled all of his upcoming events after he was advised by his doctor that he is at risk of losing his foot which was injured last month. (🎥: @kingbeenieman)https://t.co/PEfYqmzkda pic.twitter.com/QZIPd6mrxS — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) December 24, 2022

Source : Jamaica Observer