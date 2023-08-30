SVG Opposition party perfected the Big Lie & Low-Level Civil War: PM

The prime minister of St. Vincent (SVG) on Tuesday blamed the main opposition party, the NDP, for the perfecting of the huge deception and low-level civil war on the island.

Before Trump, Gonsalves remarked, there was the New Democratic Party, and he went on to explain how the NDP perfected the “big lie.”

“You told me Ralph had political appointees on the NIS board. We used to have two members, but now we just have one. Permanent Secretary Godfrey Pompey, an experienced civil aviation executive, and Isaac Solomon, who worked with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank while Isaac was on the board; before that, he was budget director in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, then became the head of RBTT in the eastern Caribbean, and is now vice president of the Caribbean Development Bank. And he was described as a political appointee. And they will tell these massive lies, and no matter how many times you point out the person’s qualities, they will just repeat their lies. And it appeared to some that the facts didn’t matter.”

“I just want Vincentians to know that the NDP perfected the big lie and low-level civil war before Trump.” If you want proof, look at how they harassed the supervisor of elections, a decent woman, for five years and then came to the streets after losing their leader, Dr. Friday, in court. You noticed him with a rag band behind him, yelling, “No justice, no peace!” Even if they lose the lawsuit, the polar opposite of peace is war. This lasted until the low civil war reached the point when the Prime Minister’s head was busted in protest”.

“If you don’t see a sequence or any connection in all of this, well, Trump is charged for his role in the riots in Washington on January 6.” Nobody was charged with persistently bothering the election supervisor and spreading falsehoods. Someone was charged with hurling a rocket, but the case has yet to be tried, and all of this is praised. Big lies and low-level civil warfare go hand in hand. Some may hope it might rise higher, but that is where it stands at the present.”

“You know, big lies, big lies about the census; you know what NDP operatives are doing on the ground; they’re telling people that when the census takers come wrong, lie to them, tell them things worse than they are, because the money on the card will only come back if you lie to them.” “The card you had in La Soufriere,” Gonsalves explained.