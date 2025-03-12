Belair Clinic Temporarily Relocates to Dauphine Community Centre

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment wishes to inform the public that the Belair Clinic will be temporarily relocated to the Dauphine Community Centre, effective Monday, March 17, 2025.

This relocation is necessary to facilitate the construction of the Belair SMART Clinic, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance healthcare services within the community.

Despite the change in location, all current services will continue as usual:

Monday:Doctor’s clinic & dressing

Tuesday:Child health services

Wednesday:Pap smears, postnatal care, dressing, diabetic & hypertensive clinic

Thursday:Antenatal clinic

Friday:Doctor’s clinic & dressing

Daily:Emergency care & family planning services

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve healthcare infrastructure for the community.