Belair Gov’t School PTA awards most outstanding students from grades K-5

Belair Government School Parents Teachers Association (PTA) held its 5th Annual Prize Giving and Awards Ceremony on Friday 16th September 2022.

In this ceremony, the Most Outstanding Students from Grades K-5 are recognized.

The Awardees are as follows;

GRADE K: Ariyah Roberts, Caleb Nichols, and Andrea Badnock

GRADE 1: Amari Williams

GRADE 2: Chance Franklyn

GRADE 3: K’Nia Findlay

GRADE 4H: Chase Franklyn

GRADE 4S: Tyrese Ambrose

GRADE 5: Romaur Thomas

At this year’s CPEA Graduation Ceremony, Patrice John received the 2022 Grade 6 PTA Award: Most Responsible Student. Currently, she attends St Vincent Girls High School.

Under the leadership of Mr Joseph Bascombe, the current PTA Executive introduced these awards in 2018. This is the only ceremony of its kind in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The purpose of this initiative is to encourage students to strive for excellence in all areas of their social and academic development. I do not believe that we must wait until they (students) get to Secondary and Tertiary schools to acknowledge and recognize their true potential. They (students) need to be encouraged on a constant basis. I am also glad to see that some of the names are reappearing on the list of Outstanding Students each year.

It means that there is a level of consistency in the performances. On the other hand some of the names have dropped off the list. Although there may not be a cause for immediate concern I am hopeful that this situation would be monitored. These students need to reclaim their place on the yearly list of Outstanding Students. To those who have never been recipients of this award I pray that you do not be discouraged but instead I hope you would become inspired,” Bascombe said.

Bascombe also stated that this program has criteria that the PTA Executive mandated to the management of the school. Academic performances, deportment, manners, and the way students interact with their teachers and fellow students, among other things are all part of that criteria.

The program is expected to continue and it is anticipated that the environment would become more competitive as the battle for bragging rights continue.

Bascombe also said, “for the first time this year the (PTA) was able to secure financing for the top three (3) 2022 CPEA performers. We (PTA) for the first time were also able to secure financing for five (5) Underprivileged Students which would secure their entry into Secondary School.”

The Belair Government School Parents Teachers Association (PTA) would also like to thank FLOW SVG LTD. for responding to the call by the PTA for assistance by providing sponsorship for the trophies. On Thursday 22nd September 2022 there would be elections for a new PTA Executive.

At the ceremony, the PTA President, Mr Joseph Bascombe, was also presented with an award from the teachers of the Belair Government School for his: ‘Dedication of Service’ as PTA President.

Shocked and surprised the PTA President was so lost for words that he just took the award and sat down. Speaking on behalf of the teachers, the Principal of the Belair Government School Mrs Carmillie Nichols-Bascombe (not the PTA President’s wife), said that the teachers of the school were adamant that the PTA President be awarded for his hard work which he does unconditionally.