A Belair resident is dead after plunging some 30 feet down an embankment on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Brain Campbell, 54, died after he fell from the porch of a house he was working on in the top Questelles neighbourhood. St Vincent Times has learned that the house was built near an embankment.

Sources say that the incident which left Campbell an electrician dead took place sometime between 2 -2.30 pm on Saturday afternoon.

The St Vincent Times will publish an update later.