Belize: Ex-Canadian soldier is among 4 arrested for nightclub shooting

In Belize, four men have been charged with murder in connection with a mass shooting that took place over the weekend at a Hopkins nightclub that resulted in the deaths of two people and the injury of eight others.

John Roy Smith, a 43-year-old retired Canadian soldier, was believed to be the getaway driver, along with Belizeans Brian Andrews, 28; Kenyon Moore, 28; and Sherwin Moore, 35. The shooters are believed to be Belizeans.

On Wednesday, the four men appeared before the Dangriga Magistrate Court. The two were remanded to the Belize Central Prison.

On November 9, they will appear in court again.