Belize: Former politician caught in India with Heroin

Belize National Caught With Heroin In India

In India, a former Belizean politician was apprehended with over 20 pounds of heroin in his luggage.

According to 7News Belize, 70-year-old Francis Marion Gegg, was apprehended on October 30th on a flight from South Africa via Doha at the Indira Ghandi International Airport in New Delhi.

According to an Indian police report, he had “9.95 kilograms – or 22 pounds – of off white colored powdery substance suspected to be heroine.”

Indian authorities estimate the value at 17.2 million Belize dollars.

According to Indian media reports, the heroin was hidden in a CARRY-ON bag with a false bottom. When they lifted it, they discovered two suspected heroin tubes.

7News reports that the Belize Consulate in India was notified of the arrest of the Belizean national.

Gegg rose to prominence in Belize during the early 2000s as an independent political candidate.

According to 7 News Belize, his arrest for such a serious offense in such a remote location has surprised many Belizeans who are familiar with his history of activism and as a self-proclaimed spiritual healer.