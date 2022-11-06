Belize needs US$11 million for basic needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Lisa

Belize asks for funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Lisa

In the aftermath of Hurricane Lisa, the Belizean government is requesting US$11 million in order to fulfil immediate needs and give basic food, home goods, and construction materials to allow the devastated population to live with dignity.

Hurricane Lisa made landfall on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country’s mainland on Wednesday, around five miles south of Belize City.

While no fatalities or significant injuries were reported, around 39% of the population was impacted, with initial estimates of losses to the housing sector totaling approximately BZD $20 million (US$9.6 million).

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) has shown willingness to assist the government with damage assessments and supply distribution to farmers.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is ready to assist with the decrease of waterborne infections as well as disease surveillance and eradication.

The International Federation of Red Cross is also assisting, having purchased shelter kits as well as cleaning and hygiene kits to aid about 500 people as needed.

The Belize Red Cross said it is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and has assessment teams on the ground.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Belize has undertaken evaluations and identified schools that have been destroyed, and tents have been placed in the country for use if necessary.

Other regional and international organisations, such as the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) and the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation, have promised to assist Belize if needed.

Source : CMC