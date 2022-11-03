Belize negotiated no deal to accept migrants from UK – Foreign Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belize, Eamon Courtenay, has refuted rumours that the government is in negotiations with the United Kingdom to welcome migrants and asylum seekers from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

“Belize is not in negotiations to admit migrants with the United Kingdom or any other country.” We shall not consent to the exportation of migrants. This violates international law and is inhumane, the minister remarked on Twitter.

Courtenay’s denial follows a report in the UK Express claiming that Home Secretary Suella Braverman and senior officials were in advanced stages of negotiations with Belize, Peru, Paraguay, and an African country to accept migrants who have been battering the country’s asylum system.

Almost 40.000 asylum-seekers have attempted the perilous voyage between France and the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has a disputed £120 million agreement with Rwanda to welcome migrants who came on the island through unauthorised methods while their asylum petitions are being heard and processed.