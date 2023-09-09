Belize own goal gives SVG win in CONCACAF Nations League opener

St Vincent and the Grenadines raced over Belize to grab crucial CONCACAF Nations League points.

The Vincy Heat got out to a fast start at the Pierre-Aliker Stadium in Fort-de-France, Martinique, with shots from Marlon Simmons just missing the Belizean goal.

Belize demonstrated to the Vincentian players that they were no pushovers by fighting back against every offence launched by the Vincy Heat.

Nana Mensah scored Belize’s first goal in the 18th minute with a long-range attempt that was too much for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines goalkeeper Garwin Davis.

Simmons scored in the 51st minute to tie the game.

The game appeared to be going for a draw until a Belize own goal in the 79th minute gave St Vincent and the Grenadines the lead.

At the end of extra time, St Vincent and the Grenadines had won 2-1.

On September 12, the Vincy Heat will return home to face Bermuda at the Arnos Vale Stadium.