The Prime Minister of Belize is asking for answers following the death of Derrick Uh, who was arrested and allegedly left in a police van for hours.

Uh, 20, a resident of Cristo Rey, was arrested at a party around 1 am on Sunday. Reports claim he was forgotten in the back of a police van for 14 hours instead of being taken to a police station.

Around 3 pm, an officer discovered a foul scent in the van and found him dead.

Belize’s Prime Minister John Briceno described the incident as a tragedy beyond comprehension and demanded full explanations.

He issued the following statement:

“As a father of three sons, I grieve along with the parents and loved ones of Derrick Uh. Based on preliminary information received, his death was a tragedy and a travesty, and I stand with the rest of the nation in demanding full and complete answers.

As Prime Minister, I can assure the family of Derrick Uh, and the nation, that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation of events leading to his death. There will be no excuses taken, and no delays in getting to the bottom of what appears, at this time and without medical evidence, to be heinous and criminal neglect.

I am saddened, appalled and disgusted. We all should be. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family.”