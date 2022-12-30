Belize to expand its Cocoa exports, improve livelihoods

Cocoa beans are a highly-traded crop and chocolate’s key ingredient. The current Global Chocolate Market Report estimates the market would be worth USD182.09 billion by 2025.

These beans make up 98% of Belize’s cocoa-chocolate exports to the U.S., Japan, and the EU. About 15,000 people depend on smallholder cocoa farmers. Cacao is grown on 3,000 acres.

Belize is a tiny producer internationally despite these numbers. According to UN Comtrade, the country’s cocoa-chocolate global value chain participation was less than $600,000. Productivity, quality, value addition, and export development often hinder efforts to compete with larger regional producers.

Toledo Cacao Growers’ Association (TCGA) is the country’s first and primary cacao producers’ organisation. It negotiates worldwide sales.

Through a project financed by the EU and the CDB, the TCGA is seeking to improve cocoa-chocolate exports while adding value to Belize’s agri-food system and its people.

“Increasing Participation of the Belizean Cacao Industry in the Cocoa-Chocolate Global Value Chain” is a two-year project under the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the CSME Standby Facility for Capacity Building.

Increasing commerce and creating an enabling climate will fuel Belize’s growth. The Bank is highlighting trade-related activities to enhance development and reduce poverty. Trade is crucial to growth and achieving sustainable development goals. We remain a devoted partner of the Belizean government, which wants to improve lives. Dr. Hyginus Leon, CDB president.

Hundreds of smallholder farmers grow cocoa in the southern area of Toledo. As the national project implementation agency, TCGA brings together cocoa bean producers to develop strategic alliances. The Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade & Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Belize Bureau of Standards, and hundreds of smallholder farmers collaborate.

Together, they promote appropriate farming methods for Fairtrade and organic beans. They’re adding value to cacao by building a plant to process and package beans as cocoa powder and other goods. The TCGA and its members have a new website and online presence to advertise their products.

These enhancements strengthen the national value chain and help European Union and other markets adopt Belizean cocoa-chocolate.

Toledo’s Maya population has a long history with chocolate production. The area has above-average poverty. High unemployment impacts youngsters and women. Increasing cocoa-chocolate sales should create more jobs, raise household incomes, and enhance communities.

“The project will provide farmers ownership over cacao farming, processing, and delivery to consumers. This method will provide jobs for unemployed women and youths in our neighborhood, stated TCGA Project Coordinator Orlando Coc.

Gender and social equality are particularly prioritized because many women cocoa growers confront gender stereotypes, low or no education, and a lack of decision-making positions. The TCGA uses labor-saving technology and equipment to reduce negative health and socioeconomic effects. By using more technology in cocoa processing, they’re encouraging young people to join.

“I’m glad the forgotten district is finally gaining attention. Toledo District has the highest poverty index and unemployment rate, so thank you to the CDB and European Union for focusing on agriculture and agro-processing in Toledo. Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO of Economic Development Belize, praised the project’s overall approach to improving cocoa through research and development.

As the project promotes Belize’s involvement in the cocoa-chocolate value chain, it improves cacao producers’ and rural communities’ socioeconomic well-being. These benefits will improve Belize’s trading strength, economy, and people’s lives.