Belizean singer says rumour behind her sister’s murder is false

Belizean performer says rumour behind her sister’s murder is false

Lady C, a singer, has said that the rumors that her older sister cheated on her boyfriend before he killed her are not true.

Lady C, whose real name is Cindy Rowland, took to social media yesterday to react to rumors that her sister, 50-year-old Desiree Gonzalez, and the suspect’s brother, 25-year-old George Rochester, killed each other because they were having an affair.

“It’s funny to see what people are saying about things on social media. “Before dawn, my sister was killed,” Lady C wrote. “At 3 a.m., he went to his brother’s house and got his brother out. They went back to his house, and I don’t know what happened outside, but he is said to have shot his brother, opened a window, and pulled his brother inside.

She kept talking and said, “Then he went back inside and killed my sister in her room.” He then took my sister outside, put her on his brother’s back, and made up a story about how he caught them together. Who in their right mind would do that? When I first heard the story, I knew it wasn’t true, but when I went inside and saw what was going on, it all made sense.

The person who did this has been caught.

Lady C said she is letting God decide what will happen to him.

Source : Loop News